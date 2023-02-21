SZA matches Adele’s ’25’ on the album chart; Rihanna’s back in the top 10

Top Dawg/RCA; Westbury Road Entertainment/Roc Nation

SZA‘s album SOS has now ventured into Adele territory, while Rihanna‘s most recent album roars back into the top 10 on the latest Billboard album chart.

SOS is number one for a ninth non-consecutive week on the Billboard 200. That’s the most time an album by a woman has spent on top in nearly seven years. The last one to do so was Adele‘s 25, which was number one for 10 non-consecutive weeks between the end of 2015 and March of 2016.

What’s more, SOS is one of only three albums by women in the last decade that have spent that long at number one: In addition to Adele’s 25, Taylor Swift‘s 1989 spent 11 weeks on top between 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance has sent her most recent album, 2016’s ANTI-, back into the top 10. It’s jumped from #50 to number eight, on a 166% sales increase. During the Super Bowl, Rihanna performed the album’s hit “Work,” as well as incorporating elements of two other songs from the album: “Pose” and “Kiss it Better.”

The last time ANTI- was in the top 10 was in October of 2016.

In the run-up to the Super Bowl, Rihanna told Apple Music that ANTI- was her “top favorite album I’ve ever made,” because it marked “the first time that I took my time making an album not being on tour.” She added, “And that frustrated my fans a bit, and here I am doing it again to them!”

Finally, in another achievement for female artists, This Is Why, the first new album since 2017 by the Hayley Williams-led band Paramore, debuts at number two. It’s the band’s highest-charting album in nearly 10 years.

