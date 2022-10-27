Suspect in Gurnee Armed Robbery Reportedly Strikes Again in Hoffman Estates and Lake Zurich

(Hoffman Estates, IL) A man wanted for several incidents in Lake County earlier this week, has reportedly struck again. Police in Hoffman Estates (in Cook County) say a suspect fitting the description of Eric Gatlin attempted to rob a Burlington Coat Factory store late Wednesday afternoon. About an hour later, a man fitting the 43-year-old’s description robbed a Lake Zurich gas station. Gatlin was originally being sought for crashing a stolen vehicle in Grayslake on Sunday night…he’s also accused of stealing a vehicle in Round Lake Beach and robbing the Gurnee Mills Portillo’s on Monday afternoon. Several warrants have been issued for Gatlin’s arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-27-22)