Suspect Sentenced in Illegal Gambling Ring That Ensnared Mettawa Mayor, Until Pardon

CHICAGO (AP) The youngest person charged in a sports betting ring that included allegations against a Lake County mayor, has avoided prison time. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced 25-year-old Matthew Namoff on Tuesday to six months of home confinement and a $10,000 fine, after pleading guilty to conspiring to conduct an illegal gambling business. Namoff is the seventh person to be sentenced in a series of related gambling cases. Another defendant, Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher was pardoned in January by former President Donald Trump before his case could go to trial. Urlacher is the brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-30-21)