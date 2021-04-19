Suspect Arrested in Kenosha County Fatal Shootings, Waukegan Shooting Suspect Sentenced to Prison
One in Custody in Somers Shooting That Left Three Dead
Vander Tuuk 4-19-21
(Somers, WI) One person is in custody in a Kenosha County shooting that left three people dead and three injured. Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials have not identified the reported suspect in the Sunday morning shooting, but say he will face at least one count of first-degree murder, with more charges likely forthcoming. The incident was allegedly touched off by a confrontation at the Somers House Tavern, when the suspect was asked to leave the establishment. He was said to return later with a gun and open fire. The shooting investigation remains open and active.
Waukegan Man Gets Prison in Road Rage Shooting
Vander Tuuk 4-19-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is on his way to prison for a shooting that took place near a school. Aaron Johnson is accused of firing at a vehicle that was fleeing after a confrontation back in November of 2019. The shooting took place in broad daylight during a school day, near the Daniel Webster Middle School. Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, with an enhancement of the shooting taking place within 1-thousand-feet of a school. The 28-year-old was hit with a 10-year prison sentence, though he was given credit for time already served.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-19-21
(Chicago, IL) Another 26-hundred cases of Covid-19 were announced in Illinois on Sunday, with 10 new fatalities. Of those, Illinois health officials say 88 cases were in Lake County, with no new deaths. In the Region that contains Lake and McHenry County, hospitalizations bumped up after two straight days of declines, and ICU numbers fell for the 2nd straight day. Area positivity remained 4.4% for the 4th straight day.
Vaccine Updates
Vander Tuuk 4-19-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois has now administered over 8-million doses of the available Coronavirus vaccine, with over a quarter of the state (26.14%) considered fully vaccinated. In Lake County, close to 407-thousand doses have been put into arms. Over 164-thousand county residents, or 23.5% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.
Source: Swiss Billionaire Drops Bid for Tribune Publishing
Associated Press 4-19-21
A Swiss billionaire has pulled out of a bid to buy the Tribune Publishing newspaper chain, which includes the Chicago Tribune. A person familiar with the matter said Sunday that Hansjörg Wyss has dropped out of the bidding, but a partner is still interested in buying the company. The partner is Maryland hotel executive Stewart Bainum, who is now trying to line up other investors to join his bid. Bainum was initially interested in buying one of Tribune’s papers, The Baltimore Sun, but is committed to acquiring the whole company. Two investors have expressed interest in buying Tribune’s Orlando Sentinel newspaper in Florida.