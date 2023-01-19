Survey reveals the guests, songs fans want featured during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show

Courtesy: Apple Music

Over the years, Rihanna has collaborated with many other artists, from Jay-Z and Maroon 5 to Coldplay, Eminem and Drake. But a new survey reveals that the surprise guest most fans want to see Rihanna bring onstage during her halftime performance is someone who hasn’t graced the Super Bowl stage since 2001.

VegasInsider.com polled just over 1,100 people to find out who they’d most want to see Rihanna collaborate with at the big game. The winner, with 22.6% of the vote, was Britney Spears. The two teamed up back in 2011 for a remix of Ri-Ri’s single “S&M,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The second-most-wanted guest was Eminem, followed by Rihanna’s baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

Shockingly, Chris Brown tied for fifth place with 11.48% of the vote.

As for the song most people want to hear Rihanna perform, her 2012 number-one hit “Diamonds” topped the list, followed by “Don’t Stop the Music,” the Kanye West collab “All of the Lights” and, oddly, her 2015 patriotic single “American Oxygen.”

As previously reported, one of the musical directors of the show, Adam Blackstone, told Rolling Stone that the halftime show will “be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” adding that Rihanna “can do no wrong with the set list because she has massive, massive, massive hits … it’s just going to be [about] how we execute them.”

We’ll have to wait until February 12 to find out what Rihanna has up her designer sleeve for Super Bowl LVII. It airs live from Glendale, Arizona, on Fox.

