Subject Impaled, Several Others Hospitalized After Crash in Mettawa

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Mettawa, IL) One person was seriously hurt after a vehicle crash in the Mettawa area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a 3-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon in the area of Route 60 and St. Mary’s Road. An investigation showed that a Kia was being driven by multiple people that had allegedly carried out a retail theft in Vernon Hills, and was headed eastbound on Route 60 when they blew a stoplight and crashed into a GMC. The GMC also struck a Toyota after the initial collision. The Kia meantime slammed into a wooden fence, which impaled a front seat passenger, leaving that person with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia and a backseat passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries…while the driver and passenger in the Toyota were unhurt. Both the retail theft and crash remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-7-23)