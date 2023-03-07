102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Subject Impaled, Several Others Hospitalized After Crash in Mettawa

Share
Subject Impaled, Several Others Hospitalized After Crash in Mettawa
(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Mettawa, IL)  One person was seriously hurt after a vehicle crash in the Mettawa area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a 3-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon in the area of Route 60 and St. Mary’s Road. An investigation showed that a Kia was being driven by multiple people that had allegedly carried out a retail theft in Vernon Hills, and was headed eastbound on Route 60 when they blew a stoplight and crashed into a GMC. The GMC also struck a Toyota after the initial collision. The Kia meantime slammed into a wooden fence, which impaled a front seat passenger, leaving that person with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia and a backseat passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries…while the driver and passenger in the Toyota were unhurt. Both the retail theft and crash remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-7-23)

Recent Posts