Student Arrested After “Hoax” Threat on Mundelein High School

(Mundelein, IL) Police in Mundelein say a student was taken into custody after reported threats against the high school. School officials say someone brought the threat to their attention, and quickly called in police who took the student into custody for questioning. Authorities say they investigated and determined that the threat was a hoax. It’s unclear exactly what was said by the student, and there has been no details released about possible charges or school discipline.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-10-21)