Steve Lacy dethrones Harry Styles’ “As It Was” on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Harry Styles failed to capture another week atop the Billboard Hot 100 because Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” surged to #1.

This marks Lacy’s first chart-topper; he’s now among the rare group of artists to have a song debut at the bottom of the chart and make its way to the top. “Bad Habit” bowed at #100 when it entered the chart this July.

Only 12 songs have managed to accomplish this rare feat, including Glass Animals﻿’ “Heat Waves,” ﻿Wiz Khalifa ﻿and ﻿Charlie Puth﻿’s “See You Again” and ﻿Percy Sledge‘s “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Lacy’s hit was streamed 20.4 million times over the past week and sold an additional 2,000 copies.

Harry sinks into second place with “As It Was” after a 15-week run in the top spot. If Harry manages to make a comeback, his song will tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men‘s “One Sweet Day,” as well as Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito,” for having the second-longest streak at #1. Both songs spent 16 weeks at the top.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus boast the longest-running streak, with 19 weeks at #1.

Elsewhere on the chart, ﻿Sam Smith﻿ debuts in third place with their ﻿Kim Petras ﻿collab “Unholy,” which was streamed 23.2 million times in its first week. Fans also snagged 12,000 downloads of the sultry single. This also marks Sam’s seventh romp in the Hot 100’s top 10 and second song overall to reach the top three.

Interestingly, Sam never had a #1 hit. Their highest-charting song was their solo debut “Stay With Me,” which peaked in second place.

Rounding out the top five is Post Malone and Doja Cat‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song) and Nicky Youre‘s “Sunroof,” respectively.

