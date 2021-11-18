Steinhafels Toy Drive – Toys For Tots!

Help Steinhafels in Vernon Hills and Crystal Lake collect toys for families in the area!
The goal of Toys for Tots is to collect new/unwrapped toys and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to the less fortunate children in our community. One gift can put a huge smile on a child’s face! Our friends at Steinhafels is an official drop off location among others.
See below for participating locations. Please drop off toys before 12/3/21.
Steinhafels
569 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills
5846 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake