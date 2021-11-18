      Weather Alert

Steinhafels Toy Drive – Toys For Tots!

Frank Wright
Nov 18, 2021 @ 12:38pm

Help Steinhafels in Vernon Hills and Crystal Lake collect toys for families in the area!

The goal of Toys for Tots is to collect new/unwrapped toys and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to the less fortunate children in our community. One gift can put a huge smile on a child’s face! Our friends at Steinhafels is an official drop off location among others.

See below for participating locations. Please drop off toys before 12/3/21.

Steinhafels
569 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills
5846 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake

Thank You So Much For Making A Difference And Spreading The Holiday Cheer!

