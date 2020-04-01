“Stay At Home” Order Extended As New Cases of COVID-19 Announced
Governor Extends Stay At Home Order, COVID-19 Cases Jump
Vander Tuuk 4-1-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois residents have been asked to hunker down for another month. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday that he will follow a federal recommendation, and has extended the state’s “stay at home” order through April 30th. The Governor also announced 937 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus during his daily briefing, and 26 deaths. The new state totals stand at 5,994 confirmed cases with 99 fatalities. According to Health Department officials, Lake County now sits at 389 cases and seven deaths…negative tests now stand at 29,231
Zion Fast Food Restaurant Armed Robbery
Vander Tuuk 4-1-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking for a pair of suspects after an armed robbery. The incident took place just before 6:45 on Tuesday morning at a McDonald’s in the 2-thousand-block of Sheridan Road. The two suspects entered the restaurant in surgical masks, and made a take-out order. They then both pulled guns and demanded money from the register. The pair also attempted to get the money from the drive-thru register, but were unsuccessful. No one was hurt during the robbery. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Zion Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.
Chase Starts in Kenosha County, Ends With Arrest in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-1-20
(Zion, IL) A police pursuit that crossed the Illinois/Wisconsin border two times, ended with an arrest in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place Sunday evening when they started to pursue a stolen vehicle out of Illinois. Pleasant Prairie Police picked up the chase, which was terminated due to unsafe conditions. The stolen vehicle then headed back across the border into Zion where it crashed into another vehicle. The 17-year-old driver attempted to flee on foot but was caught and turned over to Zion Police. The boy has been remanded to the juvenile system on unknown charges.
Gas Prices Drop in Illinois, Further Drop Predicted
Vander Tuuk 4-1-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to drop across the country, and Illinois is no exception. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state costs about $2.03, though it costs a few pennies more on average in the Chicago metro area. Experts say the continuing Coronavirus pandemic could continue to lower crude oil prices, in turn dropping gas prices to multi-year lows. The national average for a gallon of gas currently stands at $1.99, the lowest average in four years.