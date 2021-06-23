Statewide Covid Hospitalizations Down, Waukegan Hospital Reports Zero Covid Patients

Covid Hospitalizations Continue Record Lows
Vander Tuuk 6-23-21
(Waukegan, IL) Hospitalizations from Covid-19 continue their record lows in Illinois, and in Lake County. Health officials say around 450 Coronavirus patients are in hospital beds statewide. On Tuesday, Vista East hospital in Waukegan announced that they didn’t have a single Covid-positive patient for the first time in 468 days. Officials credit the low numbers to a combination of vaccinations and natural immunity from those that have had the illness. Vaccination numbers, however, have leveled off lately. In Lake County, around 47% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.
IDOT, Text Scam Modified from SOS Scam
Vander Tuuk 6-23-21
(Springfield, IL) Yet another text messaging scam is making its way across the state, and it’s similar to another recent one. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation say the text looks official and tells those who receive that they need to validate their driver’s license waiver. IDOT says the link associated with the text is there to phish for personal information. They say, number one, that the Secretary of State handles license stuff…and number two, you should delete the text without clicking the link, and either report it as spam, or contact law enforcement.
Bears Enter Partnership With Des Plaines Casino, Days After Arlington Park Bid
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-23-21
(Chicago, IL) Just days after putting in a bid on the Arlington Race Course, the Chicago Bears have entered into a casino partnership. The Bears announced the deal with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. the company that operates BetRivers.com, and Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. The multi-year agreement is the Bears’ first exclusive deal in the Sportsbook and Casino category. Some say the deal is another step toward the team possibly vacating their longtime home of Soldier Field, for a bigger and more modern stadium in the suburbs.