Statewide and Lake County Wide Races Go to Democrats in Midterms

(Springfield, IL) As expected, Illinois statewide offices have remained firmly in Democratic hands. Governor JB Pritzker easily defeated Republican challenger Darren Bailey, and will now have a second term. In the race for Illinois Secretary of State, Democrat Alexi Giannoulias replaces the retiring Jesse White. Democrat Kwame Raoul will have another term as Illinois’ Attorney General, while cohorts Susana Mendoza and Michael Frerichs maintained their spots as Illinois Comptroller and Treasurer respectively. The other statewide race also went to an incumbent Democrat as Senator Tammy Duckworth easily defeated Republican Challenger Kathy Salvi.

Like Illinois overall, Lake County-wide offices are essentially in Democrat hands. After Tuesday night’s election, the lone Republican incumbent on the ballot…County Clerk Robin O’Connor, lost to Democrat challenger Anthony Vega. In other countywide races, Sheriff John Idleburg bested Republican Mark Vice, Democrat Holly Kim defeated Republican Paula McGuire for County Treasurer and Democrat Michael Karner bested Republican Terence O’Brein for Regional Superintendent of Schools.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-9-22)