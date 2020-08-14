State Senator Terry Link Faces Federal Tax Charge
Longtime Lake County State Senator Hit With Federal Tax Charge
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 8-14-20
CHICAGO (AP) Lake County State Sen. Terry Link is facing a federal charge of filing a false tax return. That’s according to a charging document filed Thursday. Link, a Vernon Hills area Democrat, is the latest state legislator to face public corruption charges, after several other state lawmakers were hit as a result of the federal government’s ongoing criminal investigations into public corruption. The charging document says Link reported an income of $264,450 in 2016 “when defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount.” The veteran politician first took office in 1997. Link was also connected to a bribery probe involving then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo, who later resigned. Link has denied wrongdoing in that ongoing investigation, and has not been charged
Coronavirus Illinois Thursday
Vander Tuuk 8-14-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois processed over 46-thousand Covid-19 tests on Thursday, leading to another rise in cases. The state reported 1,834 tests for a daily positive infection rate of 3.9%, while the rolling 7-day rate fell to 4%. Twenty-four new fatalities were also reported, including one in Lake County. Hospitalizations and ICU rates among Covid-patients increased for the 2nd straight day, while non-Covid hospital numbers also jumped. Three regions of the state currently sit over 60% of ICU capacity…those are the Springfield and Champaign regions, as well as the southwest suburbs, which is the highest in the state at 72% capacity.
Coronavirus Lake County
Vander Tuuk 8-14-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw a slight increase in Coronavirus cases, while the ICU situation stabilized a bit. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 108 new cases of the illness, along with one new fatality, bumping up the death toll to 450. While testing was up statewide, the county saw fewer, which led to a higher daily infection rate near 6%…the overall infection rate, however fell to 7.92%, after starting the month over 8.5%. ICU rates fell to 57% in the northeast suburban region, after being over 60% on Wednesday…the northwest region increased a bit to 52%. Both of those regions contain portions of Lake County.
Zoom Disruptions Halt Some Video Court Proceedings
Vander Tuuk 8-14-20
(Waukegan, IL) Several virtual court proceedings have been halted because of disruptions at the Lake County Courthouse. The “Daily Herald” says several incidents last week of what has been called “Zoom bombing” led to the decision, and a call for increased cyber security. Officials say the uninvited guests would display offensive materials, or make loud noises that rendered the hearings impossible to continue. Some virtual hearings moving forward will be audio only. It’s unclear, however, what kind of upgraded security will be instituted.