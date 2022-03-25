      Weather Alert

State Line Gas Prices Fall, But Remain Near Historic Highs

timothy.vandertuuk
Mar 25, 2022 @ 4:45am

(Chicago, IL)  Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin have fallen for the 2nd straight week, but still remain very expensive. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $4.49, down 4-cents from last week, but still 26-cents above the national average, and the 8th highest prices in the country. Lake County prices fell nearly 10-cents over the last week to $4.38. In Wisconsin, prices continue to be below the 4-dollar a gallon mark at $3.93, down 4-cents from last week and 30-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s average stands at $3.95.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-25-22)

Connect With Us Listen To Us On