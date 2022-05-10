      Weather Alert

Sportsbook Announced for Waukegan Casino

(Waukegan, IL)  Another element has been added to the future Waukegan casino. The gaming establishment, which has been dubbed American Place, is still years away, but a temporary site is expected to be ready much sooner. On Monday, the operators of the future casino, Full House Resorts, announced a partnership with Las Vegas-based Circa Sports to run a sportsbook. That enterprise will be operational in the temporary facility, as well as the permanent one, once it opens. Illinois has generated more than $11 billion in sports bets since being legalized in the state. The first bets were accepted in March of 2020

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-10-22)

