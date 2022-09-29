Sports Betting, Video Gaming Helps Push Illinois Gambling Revenue to Record Highs

(Springfield, IL) While many aspects of the economy continue to be down across Illinois, gambling is not one of them. The Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability says gaming revenue hit a high as of the end of June…at nearly 1.9-billion dollars. The commission says those numbers are a 39% increase over last year. Casino expansion is coming over the next couple of years, including a facility in Waukegan, but officials say most of the increases have come from legalized sports gambling, and video gaming machines at bars, restaurants and other establishments across the state.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-29-22)