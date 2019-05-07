SPOILER ALERT – Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer contains a spoiler to Avengers: Endgame. If you have not seen Endgame, you should NOT watch this trailer. Tom Holland (Spider-man a.k.a Peter Parker) even warns you before the trailer begins.

Spider-Man: Far From Home picks up where Endgame leaves off. The release date is set for July 2 and it finds our friendly neighborhood Spider-man being summoned by Nick Fury. Peter is on vacation when all hell breaks loose this time. We will also be introduced to another hero in this movie.

The continuation of the Marvel Comic Universe is about to begin and I can’t wait. The MCU has definitely raised the bar on movies and has changed the movie-goer experience. The MCU is a cash cow and, for that reason, the movies will keep coming. I mean, how can you go wrong with the constant battle between good and evil when it comes to superheroes? You can’t. I just hope the future DC superhero movies can live up to what the Marvel superheroes have established.

See you at the theater!