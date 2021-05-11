Speed May Have Been Factor in Fatal Waukegan Crash, Latest on Covid in Lake County
More Information Released on Fatal Waukegan Crash
Vander Tuuk 5-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) Police have released more information on a crash that killed a Waukegan woman late last week. Authorities say they were called just after 1:30 on Friday morning to the 23-hundred block of North Sheridan Road. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that was burning after crashing into a tree, and witnesses helping to pull a person from that vehicle. That victim, identified as a Waukegan man in his 20’s, was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Shaneera Bell, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene. Waukegan Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, and that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology to determine whether alcohol was also a factor.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-11-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois recorded it’s lowest Coronavirus case count since March 22nd. Illinois Health officials announced just over 14-hundred new cases on Monday, along with 12 fatalities. Of those, 74 cases came from Lake County, with no recorded deaths. Metrics-wise, the Lake and McHenry County area saw hospitalizations flatten out, after 6 days of increases. ICU numbers fell for a 4th straight day, while the area’s test positivity fell for the 3rd straight, to 3.4%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 5-11-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois is nearing a milestone vaccine number. The state has administered just under 10-million doses of the three available Coronavirus shots. Of that number, 4.5-million residents are considered fully vaccinated, or about 35.4% of the population. In Lake County, just over 523-thousand shots have hit the arms of residents. Of those, about 228-thousand people, or about 32.6% are considered fully vaccinated.
Illinois Establishing Office Building Vaccination Clinics
Associated Press 5-11-21
CHICAGO (AP) The state of Illinois, working with business and labor organizations, plans to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to workers at offices around the state. The initiative is being prompted by the return to work by thousands of workers forced home by the pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday having vaccines available where people are working makes getting them more convenient. The effort launches in mid-May with the opening of 10 vaccination sites, which will be staffed by Walgreen pharmacists.