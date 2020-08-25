Southwest Airlines $39 Dollar Sale!
Southwest Launches $39 Sale
Southwest Airlines is trying to get people back to flying during the pandemic by tempting the public with low fares.
On Tuesday, Southwest launched a 3-day sale that has fares starting at $39 one-way depending on where you want to go.
The inexpensive fares go into next April so if you feel COVID-19 might be less of a threat, you can roll the dice on a cheap Spring Break trip.
Southwest has promised that the airline will keep middle seats open to promote social distancing through October 31st.
Have you flown since the pandemic started? Will a cheap fare convince you to go on a plane?