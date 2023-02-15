South Suburban Man Sought for Seeking Inappropriate Contact With Underage Lake County “Girl”

(Provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Waukegan, IL) A warrant has been issued for a south suburban man, after he reportedly attempted to meet an underage girl in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Connor Smith of Orland Park was chatting online with what he thought was a girl under the age of 15. That “girl,” however, was a Sheriff’s detective. During the conversations, Smith reportedly sent lewd images and videos of himself, and arranged a meeting. As investigators moved in on the 32-year-old at the alleged meeting spot, he was able to flee. Sheriff’s officials say Smith has since promised to turn himself in, but has failed to do so. The 1-million-dollar outstanding warrant includes charges of grooming, traveling to meet a minor, and disseminating harmful material.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-15-23)