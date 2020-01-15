South Suburban Man, Juvenile Arrested in Gurnee Burglary
Man Arrested in Gurnee Cell Phone Store Theft
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced an arrest in connection with a theft earlier this month. Kenshown Evans of south suburban Country Club Hills, is accused of smashing in the front door of a cellphone store in the early morning hours of January 2nd, and making off with around 6-thousand-dollars in merchandise. Police in another area located, and attempted to arrest Evans the same day, but he was able to escape. The 19-year-old then turned himself in Monday, after learning that there was a warrant for his arrest. Evans now faces charges of burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property. Charges are also said to be pending against an alleged juvenile accomplice to the crime.
Animal Torture Convict Jailed Until Sentencing, After Bond Violation
(Waukegan, IL) A Winthrop Harbor man convicted of animal torture, is back behind bars after he allegedly violated his bond restrictions. Robert Ehrhardt was found guilty back in December, for taking videos of himself appearing to choke and threaten a dog. The videos were reportedly done as revenge against a woman who rejected his romantic advancements. Ehrhardt was told to have no contact with that woman as part of his bond…but prosecutors say he twice contacted her, including the latest incident earlier this month. He was sent to the Lake County Jail for the violations, and will remain there until his sentencing at the end of the month.
Barrington Man Gets Prison in Drug Case
(Chicago, IL) A Barrington man is on his way to prison, after being found guilty in a wide ranging drug case. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that William Lange was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver charges, stemming from an incident in DuPage County. The 57-year-old was accused of exchanging 3-kilos of cocaine for 39-thousand-dollars at a Schaumburg restaurant…the other participant in the crime was also arrested, and has put in a guilty plea on possession. For his part, Lange was given 15-years behind bars. Local law enforcement was assisted in the case by U.S Immigration and Customs’ Enforcement’s, Homeland Security Investigations officials.
Illinois Warns Shops Against Stockpiling Weed Amid Shortages
Associated Press 1-15-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois regulators say they are investigating apparent violations of a rule intended to prevent marijuana shops from stockpiling weed from a single cultivator…while also reminding retailers that they must keep enough product on hand for medical patients. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation sent a letter to dispensaries, including one in Mundelein, saying they were probing whether stores were illegally sourcing more than 40% of their product from one grower. Some dispensaries struggling with the supply deficit say they were worried that companies that own both dispensaries and cultivation sites could be attempting to limit product available to competitors.