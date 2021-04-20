Somers Suspect ID’ed, K9 Dax Gets Credit for Saving Man’s Life
Suspect in Somers Shooting ID’ed, Bond Set
(Somers, WI) The suspect in a triple fatal shooting in Kenosha County has been identified. Rakayo Vinson was slapped with a 4-million-dollar bond on Monday, one day after he allegedly killed three people and injured three others after a dispute at the Somers House tavern. The deceased victims have been identified as three Kenosha men, while the injured were another Kenosha man, and two from Wonder Lake (in McHenry County). Formal charges against the 24-year-old suspect are expected today, but they are expected to include three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Teen Dies Months After “Accidental” 2019 Shooting in Mundelein
(Mundelein, IL) A teen that was shot by a friend in Lake County over a year ago, has died from complications due to that gunshot. Carys Castillo was pronounced dead last Friday in Cook County, where the medical examiner listed the manner of death as a homicide. The 16-year-old was shot in late September of 2019 at a residence in Mundelein. The 15-year-old who shot him claimed it was an accident, though he has been charged as a juvenile with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Upgraded charges could be forthcoming, but police say that’s up to Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart to decide.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases have hit their lowest number since late March, though statewide hospitalizations remain high. The state announced just under 2-thousand new cases on Monday, with 22 deaths. 86 of those cases were reported in Lake County, though no new fatalities were reported for a 3rd straight day. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospital admissions were flat, as were ICU numbers. The Region’s positivity fell to 4.3%, the lowest number in the Chicagoland area.
Vaccines Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) While Coronavirus vaccine numbers dropped significantly, as they usually do in the Monday update, Illinois Health officials did report some new statistics. Close to 8.2-million doses have been administered overall, and more younger people appear to be on board. Illinois Health officials say 50% of residents 16 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose, that number bumps up to 53% for those 18 and over. Here in Lake County, just under 24% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.
K9 Dax Gets Credit for Saving Life
(Ingleside, IL) A Lake County Sheriff K9 officer is getting credit for helping to save a suicidal man’s life. Sheriff’s officials say they were contacted early on Monday morning to head to the Ingleside area on reports that a man had slit his wrists and ran from a home. K9 Dax and Deputy John Forlenza were able to perform a track, and the 37-year-old was located inside a nearby shed. Two other deputies arrived on scene and were able to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation. No further update has been given on the man’s condition.
Lake County Fair Moving Forward? It’s a “Maybe” for Now
(Grayslake, IL) Dates have been posted for the Lake County Fair, but that’s just penciled in for the time being. Fair officials say they are hopeful they can open on July 29th as planned, but that all depends on the Governor’s re-opening phase metrics. A fair technically can not happen until the state enters the so-called Bridge Phase that Governor Pritzker announced earlier this year. The state was on track to hit that phase at the beginning of April, but rising hospitalizations put that on an indefinite delay. If that set of metrics is not reached, the fair will be canceled for the 2nd year in a row, though there is no official drop dead date for a decision to be made.