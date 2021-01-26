Snow to Hamper Both Tuesday Commutes, Relaxed Coronavirus Restrictions on Horizon
Snow Forecast Continues for Today
Vander Tuuk 1-26-21
(Waukegan, IL) With several inches of snow already on the ground, the forecast remains very white for today. The National Weather Service says the first major winter storm of the season will continue in the Lake County area into the afternoon hours with 2-5 inches of additional snow on top of what the area got overnight. The snow is expected to hamper the morning rush, and most of the evening traffic pattern as well. Blowing and drifting snow in open areas is also expected to be a continued hazard. The area should have a significant chance to clean out after the storm, as no further snow is in the forecast until the weekend.
Teens Injured in Weekend ATV Incident
Vander Tuuk 1-26-21
(Lake Villa, IL) Two teens were hospitalized after an incident involving a tube and an ATV. The situation started Sunday afternoon in Lake Villa when the teens were ejected from a tube that was being pulled by the ATV. The ejection sent both subjects into trees, leaving one with what was considered life-threatening injuries, and the other with serious injuries. The ages and genders of the victims have not been released. The driver of the ATV is cooperating with investigators from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team. The incident is being called an unfortunate accident and no charges nor citations are expected.
Woman Killed by Train Near Highwood ID’ed
Vander Tuuk 1-26-21
(Highland Park, IL) A woman hit and killed by a Metra train late last week has been identified. Lake County Coroners officials say 53-year-old Kristin Avellone was struck late Friday night on the Metra Union Pacific North line tracks near Highwood. The Lake Forest woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Coroner’s Office listed severe blunt force injuries as the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation by Metra Police
Region 9 (Lake/McHenry) Could Move Up in Coronavirus Tiers
Vander Tuuk 1-26-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Region 9 area that includes Lake and McHenry County could move up to Tier 1 Coronavirus mitigations by today (Tuesday). The positivity in the region stood Monday at 7.3%, below 8% for the 2nd straight day. If that rate stays consistent when numbers are released at noon, the area would see relaxed restrictions. Some of those include the official resumption of indoor dining, most youth sports, and group gatherings at a higher level than 10 people…all of those come with restrictions. The Region has also continued to see a decline in the number of Covid-linked hospitalizations, and ICU use is at it’s lowest number since around Christmas. Raw number wise, Lake County saw 151 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases on Monday, with 3 related deaths.
AAA Gas Prices in Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 1-26-21
(Chicago, IL) Prices at the pump are up as the U.S. has seen increasing demand for gasoline. AAA says across the nation, the average for a gallon of gas sits at $2.40. In Illinois, that average is higher at $2.54, with Lake County lower at $2.45. Wisconsin remains below the national average at $2.24 a gallon. Kenosha County comes in two cents cheaper at $2.22.
Crimestoppers Seeking Stolen Vehicle Subject
Vander Tuuk 1-26-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Sheldrick Browder is wanted in Lake County on a 75-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. He is described as a 32-year-old black male, about 5’5”, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on this, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.