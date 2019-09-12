Smoking a cigar is offensive too???
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Nick Jonas attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nick Jonas is getting criticized for being on the cover of Cigar Aficionado.
He was super proud of the accomplishment too!
His followers weren’t as excited about it though. They make great arguments that it is an unhealthy habit to promote and that they are worried about his health. Someone posted that it was “gross and irresponsible” and that he should know the “health risks.”
Despite his fans being critical of his decision, he doesn’t plan on quitting anytime soon. He told the magazine that, “I think that cigars as a whole should be something that you share with friends, and there shouldn’t be any barriers around who can enjoy them.”
He likes cigars. I do too. Nick, give me a call next time you’re in town and we can share a smoke and a cocktail!