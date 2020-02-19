Smelling Your Significant Other Can Help You Sleep Better
There is a new study out of the University of British Columbia. It found people who put their partner’s shirt on their pillow slept longer and better than people who didn’t.
In the study, the researchers had people wear a shirt for 24 hours without any deodorant, cologne and perfume.
The researchers had those people’s significant others sleep with those “scented” shirts over their pillow and some sleep with unscented shirts.
According to the study, people who got to smell their partner through the night slept better. They even got more than an extra hour of sleep per week in some cases.
Researchers say that sleeping with your significant other’s T-shirt works as well as taking melatonin supplements or other sleep aids.