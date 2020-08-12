Small Tornado Confirmed in Spring Grove/Antioch, Man ID’ed in Volo Machinery Death
Man Killed in Volo Machinery Accident Identified
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a heavy machinery accident last week in Volo has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 33-year-old Michael Rowell was killed on August 7th, when his arm got caught in a gravel screening machine. The Woodstock man’s official cause of death was multiple injuries sustained in the incident. Lake County Sheriff’s officials don’t think there was any foul play involved in the death. But their investigation continues along with the Coroner’s Office and OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration).
(Chicago, IL) Illinois recorded an up day in Coronavirus cases and deaths. The state announced 1,549 cases of the illness on Tuesday, against 41-thousand-plus tests for a daily infection rate of 3.7%, while the rolling 7-day rate remained at 4.1% for the 3rd straight day. Twenty additional deaths were reported, but over half were once again outside of the Chicagoland area. Hospitalization rates, and ICU use by Covid patients fell, and once again only the southwest suburban region remains at over 60% of ICU capacity.
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw a rise in Coronavirus cases as testing increased from Monday. Illinois Department of Health numbers show 111 additional instances of Covid-19 in the county, to go along with one fatality. The results came from a pool of just under 21-hundred tests. The fatality brings the county total to 447 since the pandemic began. ICU-wise, both the Northeast and Northwest Suburban Region (each of which contain parts of Lake County) are below 50% capacity at 46 and 43% respectively. The region also remains well within the “Restore Illinois” guidelines for Phase 4.
Lake County Board Extends Emergency Declaration
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has extended it’s Covid-19 related emergency declaration, though the margin wasn’t as wide as it had been before. The Board voted 13-8 in favor of the extension. The move means the county can still make emergency related purchases without full County Board approval, and keeps Lake County in line for State and Federal relief. The extension lasts through early September, or until Governor JB Pritzker cancels his emergency declaration, whichever comes first.
(Zion, IL) A Zion man wanted on outstanding warrants, has been found and arrested. Juan Barrios-Carmona was taken into custody on August 7th, two days after sex crime warrants were issued for his arrest. The 38-year-old faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse…two additional charges of aggravated fleeing are also pending. Barrios-Carmona is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court next week.
Deer Park Fire Damages Home, No Injuries
(Deer Park, IL) A fire in Deer Park didn’t lead to any injuries, but a quick response is being credited with saving property. A Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy was said to discover the fire just after midnight on Tuesday, and was able to alert fire personnel who quickly descended on the scene. The flames were kept to the basement of the home and put out within minutes. Though fire officials estimate the damage at around 200-thousand-dollars…they said nearly a half million dollars in property damage was saved by the fast response. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no one was home at the time of the incident.
Lake County Tornado Confirmed by NWS
(Spring Grove, IL) As Lake County continues its cleanup from Monday’s major storms, the National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in the county. The EF-1 graded twister was said to originate in Spring Grove, and move into Antioch before crossing the border and dissipating in Kenosha County. In total, Illinois saw seven small tornadoes as a result of the rare derecho weather event. ComEd says most power has been restored, but the outage map still shows small scattered outages across the area as of this morning.