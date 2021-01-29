Lake County 5 Sought in Kenosha Riot Damage, Slow Covid Vaccination Roll Out in Illinois Criticized
Five Lake County Residents Sought in Kenosha Riot Looting
Serzant 1-29-21
(Kenosha, WI) Five suspects from Lake County are being sought in connection with burglary and damage from last summer’s riots in Kenosha. 29 year old Dale Wells, 22 year old Kevin Bryant, and 31 year old Sara Weeks all of Waukegan as well as 26 year old Mishawn Billips and 28 year old Nakita Billips both of Round Lake Beach are each charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. According to a criminal complaint the five are wanted for looting GNT Jewelry and Loan during the second night of protests over the Jacob Blake shooting. The suspects were apparently identified by video surveillance and a witness who spotted their car at the scene.
Key Metrics Fall Again, Region 9 Continues Move Closer to Phase 4
Vander Tuuk 1-29-21
(Waukegan, IL) Two key metrics have fallen once again, leaving the Lake and McHenry County area another step closer to even more relaxed Coronavirus restrictions. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show that Region 9 positivity fell to 7.1%, while Covid-linked hospital admissions fell for the 8th straight day. The Region would need to be at or below a 6.5% positivity for 3 consecutive days in order to move to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. Statewide, Illinois saw its lowest Covid-linked hospital and ICU use since late October. Raw numbers showed Lake County added 177 confirmed or probable Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 5 related fatalities.
Educator Vaccination Hubs to be Set Up at Area Schools
Vander Tuuk 1-29-21
(Lincolnshire, IL) Lake County already has one major hub set up for Coronavirus vaccinations at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Two more major hubs will be set up soon, specifically for educators. The Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire and the Round Lake High School are teaming up with Lake County Health Department officials to get vaccinations out to educators. Stevenson will set up their hub in their sports center, while Round Lake will use two gyms at their inoculation location. There is no official start date for the effort, but once things are up and running, officials hope to get all educators vaccinated in a time frame of six to eight weeks.
State Republicans Slam Pritzker as COVID-19 Vaccinations Lag
Associated Press 1-29-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois public health officials say nearly 56,000 people in the state received COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday. However, state Republicans are questioning Gov. J.B. Pritzker about the state’s lagging efforts in the area. They note Illinois ranks 47th in overall vaccine distribution. Illinois officials say more than 829,000 shots have been administered since the federal government shipped vaccines to the state. But only 178,684 residents have received the required two doses. During a Thursday visit to a vaccination site in Cook County, Pritzker brushed aside criticism of the poor rollout, and said Illinois is expanding its vaccination capability.
Recreational Pot Shop Talk Begins Anew at Lake County Board
Vander Tuuk 1-29-21
(Waukegan, IL) Recreational pot shops in unincorporated Lake County is back on the agenda. The Lake County Board delayed talks about legalized marijuana shortly after it became law in January of 2020. Though a vote is said to be quite far off, preliminary discussions on whether or not to allow the substance, and how to properly make zoning changes to allow pot shops, have started. More discussion is expected to take place ahead of a February 10th deadline on a moratorium on marijuana, which was put into place last year.