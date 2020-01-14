Six Lake County Businesses Fail Latest Compliance Checks
Vander Tuuk 1-14-20
(Waukegan, IL) Six Lake County businesses have been hit for selling alcohol to underage patrons. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the latest round of compliance checks took place at 55 establishments under their jurisdiction. The 6 businesses that failed included two in Beach Park, one each in Wadsworth and Long Grove, as well as one each in unincorporated Deerfield and Mundelein. The clerk in each instance was cited, and the violations were sent to the liquor commissions for each area.
Repair Work to Close Old Grand Avenue in Gurnee
Vander Tuuk 1-14-20
(Gurnee, IL) Repair work in Gurnee will shut down Old Grand Avenue starting next Monday. The village says closure is part of scheduled maintenance on the Canadian Pacific Railroad Bridge crossing over Old Grand Avenue. The work means Old Grand will be shut down between O’Plaine Road and North First Street, though detour signs will be posted. The project is expected to be completed by February 5th.
Archdiocese to Close Lake County School
Vander Tuuk 1-14-20
(Chicago, IL) The Chicago Archdiocese has announced the closure of 5 more school, and Lake County has a school on the list. St. Joseph in Round Lake was one of the five school that will close at the end of June. The closures are being done as part of a sweeping reorganization of the entire Archdiocese. St. Joseph was said to lose some 70 students over the last few years, and is running a deficit of just under 600-thousand-dollars.
Vander Tuuk 1-14-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois’ new recreational marijuana industry has had a good kickoff. In the first 12 days of legal pot, the state saw 19.7-million-dollars in sales over the course of 495-thousand transactions. Thirty-five percent of the tax revenue from the sales will go into the state’s general fund, while other taxes will go towards helping towns most affected by the criminalization of marijuana, the state’s bills and more.
Illinois Ag Director Resigns Over Response to Rape Email
Associated Press 1-14-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s agriculture director has resigned after acknowledging that he received, but did not act on, a lobbyist’s email seven years ago which referenced an alleged rape cover-up and illegal hiring practices. John Sullivan said in a statement Monday that he did not read the email thoroughly at the time but said, “I accept responsibility for what was truly an unintentional oversight and the subsequent inaction.” The July 2012 email from Michael McClain, a close confidant of House Speaker Michael Madigan, sought leniency from gubernatorial aides for a “loyal” state employee who “has kept his mouth shut” on things like ghost workers, a downstate rape and other things.