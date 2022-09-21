Six Lake County Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks

(Waukegan, IL) Another round of alcohol compliance checks have taken place at Lake County businesses. Sheriff’s officials say they checked out 54 establishments under their jurisdiction and 6 sold alcohol to someone under the age of 21. The businesses that failed included three Beach Park gas stations, one gas station in unincorporated Gurnee, a CVS in Third Lake and a 7-Eleven in Unincorporated Deerfield. The clerks who sold the alcohol were ticketed, and notices of the businesses’ violations were sent to area liquor commissions.