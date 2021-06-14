Six Flags Agrees to Fingerprint Settlement, Vaccines Up, Hospitalizations Drop in Covid Fight

Vaccines Continue to Increase, Hospitalizations Decrease
Vander Tuuk 6-14-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Coronavirus vaccine numbers continue to increase, driving down the main stat that led to pandemic lockdowns. Health officials say 45% of the state’s entire population is currently considered fully vaccinated. When factoring in residents 12-plus that are eligible for the vaccine, that number increases to 51.8%. Meanwhile, Covid-related hospitalizations have fallen dramatically across the state, currently sitting at 625 statewide, and only 27 in the Lake and McHenry County area…both record lows.
Severe Injuries in ate Week Scooter Crash
Vander Tuuk 6-14-21
(Lake Zurich, IL) A man remains hospitalized after a scooter crash late last week in Lake Zurich. Police say the incident took place on Thursday evening when the scooter and a van collided near the area of Buesching Road and Route 22. The scooter driver, who has not been identified, was ejected, and was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Advocate Condell with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Great America Settling Lawsuit Over Fingerprints for $36M
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-14-21
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) Six Flags Great America has settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay $36 million over the use of fingerprint scanners at its Gurnee theme park. Pass holders and others who visited Great America between October 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018 could get up to $200 each. Texas-based Six Flags declined to comment. Six Flags was accused of violating an Illinois law that requires companies to get permission before using certain technologies to identify customers. The company denied that it was collecting biometric identifiers and claimed visitors had given consent.
Latino Group Sues to Block Democrat-Drawn Maps in Illinois
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-14-21
CHICAGO (AP) Another group has filed suit against Illinois Democrats, and their newly drawn maps for legislative districts. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing top Democrats and state election officials on behalf of five Latino residents of Illinois. They want to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade. The lawsuit says the new maps could result in Latinos and other minority groups not being accurately represented in the Illinois General Assembly, because they used outdated data to put the new boundaries in place. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new maps, going against his own campaign promises and saying they protect voting rights of diverse communities. Republicans have also filed a similar federal suit.