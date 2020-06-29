Significant Ruling in Fox Lake Case, Coronavirus Metrics Continue Fall
Coronavirus Sunday
Vander Tuuk 6-29-20
(Chicago, IL) Phase 4 of Illinois’ reopening has been underway for a few days, but virus stats continue to improve. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 646 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, with 15 deaths. The state death toll now stands at 6,888, while Lake County stands at 415. The state’s overall positive infection rate now stands just over 9%, while Lake County’s rate stands just over 12% (down 6% since the start of June. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients fell both days over the weekend, and currently sit at recorded lows.
Illinois Nursing Home Covid Stats
Vander Tuuk 6-29-20
(Chicago, IL) While Coronavirus stats in statewide nursing homes remained flat, numbers have fallen in Lake County. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities in Lake County make up 15% of all Coronavirus cases, down from 17% last week…those same facilities make up just over 60% of the county’s Covid death toll…down 8% from last week’s numbers. Statewide, nursing homes make up 15.8% of cases and just over 55% of the state’s death toll. Those numbers are relatively unchanged from last week.
Gliniewicz “Marital Privilege” Shot Down in Appellate Court
Vander Tuuk 6-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) An Appellate Court has shot down a Lake County Judge’s ruling that marital privilege protects the widow of a former Fox Lake Police officer in a money laundering case. Melodie Gliniewicz was charged after her husband Joe Gliniewicz committed suicide back in 2015. Officials say he stole money from a youth police program, and used it for personal gain. The defense in the case hasn’t made a specific comment on the ruling by the Appellate Court, but could appeal once again. The marital privilege argument would have meant that prosecutors couldn’t use text messages and emails between husband and wife to prove their case. Prosecutors say Melodie waived that right during their investigation into her husband’s death.
Start of July Brings Increase to Illinois Minimum Wage
Associated Press 6-29-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ minimum wage increases to $10 per hour this week. State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change. The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1. Minimum wages in Cook County and the city of Chicago are higher.