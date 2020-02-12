Shots Fired Near RLP School, No Injuries
Vander Tuuk 2-12-20
(Round Lake Park, IL) Police in Round Lake Park are investigating a shots fired incident. A home and two vehicles were hit with bullets on Tuesday morning, just across the street from the Murphy Elementary School. The school was put on lockdown for a time, but the suspected gunman was able to escape. There were no injuries reported. Anyone with more information on the shooting it being encouraged to call Round Lake Park Police, or contact the Lake County Crimestoppers.
Update: Fatal Gurnee Traffic Crash Part of Hit and Run
Vander Tuuk 2-12-20
(Gurnee, IL) A fatal crash in Gurnee that involved a semi was part of a hit and run. Gurnee Police say the Monday night incident at Routes 41 and 21 started when a 70-year-old woman driving a Mitsubishi Endeavor, rear-ended a vehicle at Fuller and Stearns School Roads, then fled. The unidentified Wadsworth woman then, for unknown reasons, entered the intersection at 41 and 21 striking a semi that was attempting a left turn. The woman was transferred to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the semi, and an occupant of the rear-ended vehicle suffered just minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Out of State Warrant Arrest in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-12-20
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted on warrants in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Christopher Booker was taken into custody on February 9th in Beach Park. The 32-year-old was wanted on a parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Booker was being held in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on Thursday.
Lake County Board Approves One Year Moratorium on Pot Shops
Vander Tuuk 2-12-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has officially approved a one year moratorium on recreational marijuana shops. The vote on Tuesday means there will be no licenses given to legal marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas for at least one year. Trustees in favor of the plan say they want more time to study the effects of the new law, and to get more information on whether to go ahead and allow them, or ban them entirely. Those against the plan felt a 90-day ban would have been enough time to get the required information. Currently there is only one recreational marijuana shop in Lake County, in Mundelein.
Education Group Says Illinoisans Give Schools Low Grade
Associated Press 2-12-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Education Association has released a state of education report that shows Illinoisans do not have a high regard for public schools. The association says in its poll of 1,000 Illinois residents, that they gave a grade of“C-“ to public schools, although they gave their local public schools an “A” or “B” grade. The report indicates more than half of those polled believe teachers are paid too little. Many also said they wouldn’t advise family members to become teachers. There are about 2,560 teacher positions open in Illinois. IEA president Kathi Griffin says the report indicates more investment is needed in the system.