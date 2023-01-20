Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrested in Grayslake

(Grayslake, IL) One person was arrested after a shots fired incident in Grayslake. Police say they responded to the 3-hundred block of Clarewood Circle around 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Officials say a man was firing bullets into the air after an earlier domestic incident. That subject was eventually located, and taken into custody…a gun was also said to be recovered. The suspect has not been named, and no one was injured during the incident.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-20-23)