Shopping Stresses Me Out Now!!! Thanks, ‘Rona!!!

Jeffrey Randolph
Jun 30, 2020 @ 5:37pm

Before this whole pandemic, I used to LOVE to go grocery shopping.  I would hit up multiple stores, spending most of my day just walking up and down the aisles.  It was relaxing and I found it satisfying to discover new things.

Let’s fast forward to the present.  NOW IT STRESSES ME OUT!!!

Apparently, I’m not alone when it comes to this. A new survey reports that Americans are feeling nervousness and stress more than any other emotions while shopping.

Shoppers are doing the following now as part of their shopping experience:

  • 81% of in-store shoppers look for additional information to see whether it’s safe to visit a store
  • 64% try to touch as few items as possible when shopping
  • 59% opt for self-service over employee interaction

One good thing that has come out of all of this is shoppers value the essential contributions of store employees more than ever before.  7 in 10 shoppers say they’ve been feeling more appreciative of these essential workers since the start of the pandemic.

 

 

