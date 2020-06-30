Shopping Stresses Me Out Now!!! Thanks, ‘Rona!!!
Before this whole pandemic, I used to LOVE to go grocery shopping. I would hit up multiple stores, spending most of my day just walking up and down the aisles. It was relaxing and I found it satisfying to discover new things.
Let’s fast forward to the present. NOW IT STRESSES ME OUT!!!
Apparently, I’m not alone when it comes to this. A new survey reports that Americans are feeling nervousness and stress more than any other emotions while shopping.
Shoppers are doing the following now as part of their shopping experience:
- 81% of in-store shoppers look for additional information to see whether it’s safe to visit a store
- 64% try to touch as few items as possible when shopping
- 59% opt for self-service over employee interaction
One good thing that has come out of all of this is shoppers value the essential contributions of store employees more than ever before. 7 in 10 shoppers say they’ve been feeling more appreciative of these essential workers since the start of the pandemic.