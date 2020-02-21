Shootings Leave One Injured in Zion
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say a pair of shootings left one person hospitalized. The first incident was reported on Wednesday evening in the 23-hundred block of Joanna. Police responded to a shots fired call to find 14 shell casings, but no injuries or property damage. The second call came in about 45 minutes later in the 41-hundred block of Bayside Court. When officials arrived, they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in both legs, as well as 10 shell casings. The teen was hospitalized for treatment. It’s unclear if the shootings were related, and police say both remain under investigation.
Mettawa Mayor Charged in Illegal Gambling Ring
(Chicago, IL) The mayor of Mettawa, and several others have been charged by the feds with running an illegal offshore gambling operation. Casey Urlacher (brother of Hall of Fame Chicago Bears player Brian Urlacher), is accused of acting as an agent to find bettors in the gambling ring. Another alleged agent was said to be a Chicago Police officer. Eight others were included in the federal indictment, and have all been charged with one count of participating in the gambling conspiracy and one count of conducting an illegal gambling business. Court dates are said to be pending.
North Chicago Crash Kills One
(North Chicago, IL) A crash on Route 41 in North Chicago left one person dead. The single vehicle incident took place when a car driving southbound on 41, just south of Route 137, left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle entered a ditch, and eventually caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of that lone victim is expected to be released after an autopsy, which is scheduled for today (Friday).
North Chicago High School Closes Over Threats
(North Chicago, IL) A social media threat was specific enough for North Chicago High School to close Thursday. School officials and police were made aware of the threatening messages on Wednesday night, and had originally planned to remain open with extra police presence and security measures in place. But ultimately officials decided to close the school Thursday, while police continue to investigate. No arrests have been announced at this point.
Lincolnshire Man Gets 2 New Counts Added to Child Porn Case
(Waukegan, IL) A Lincolnshire man already facing several counts of child pornography possession, has had new counts added. Malay Vasavda was arrested in late January, after photos depicting minors in sexual acts were found in his home. The 47-year-old was originally hit with 3 counts of possession, but a Lake County Grand Jury added two more counts on Wednesday. Vasavda is free on bond, and is due back in court March 5th.
GOP: Pritzker Tying School Funding to Tax Vote ‘Shameful’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Republicans say it’s “shameful” that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is tying a large chunk of promised state school funding to approval of a graduated income tax plan. State Rep. Avery Bourne said the governor should fully fund schools with expected revenue growth from increased taxes and fees. Pritzker promised $350 million more for schools in his budget proposal. But he claimed $150 million of that could only materialize if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November changing the income tax structure to produce more revenue.