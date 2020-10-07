Shootings Being Investigated in Waukegan, Gurnee
Two Shot in Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 10-7-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating after a double shooting on the city’s south side. The incident took place on Monday night at a home in the 16-hundred block of Lyons Court. Both victims were males said to be in their 30’s and 40’s…and both were hospitalized. Conditions of the two victims have not been released. No arrests, nor a possible motive for the shooting have not been announced
Gurnee Shooting Investigation
Vander Tuuk 10-7-20
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Officials say a juvenile male had arranged a meeting on Monday evening with some acquaintances in a parking lot near Dilleys and Stearns School Roads. The meeting turned into an altercation in which shots were fired, striking the juvenile male in the leg. The victim was able to drive a short distance from the scene to call police…then was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this point, as the offenders were able to escape before officers arrived. Anyone with more information on the incident, is being encouraged to call Gurnee Police or submit a tip through the Lake County Crimestoppers.
Bike Rider ID’ed in Fatal Libertyville Crash
Vander Tuuk 10-7-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in Libertyville has been identified. The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday when the man was riding his bicycle along Route 176 near Butterfield Road, and was struck by a vehicle. The bike’s rider, 60-year-old Timothy Bowes of Mundelein, was alert and conscious when officials arrived, but later died at the hospital. Lake County Coroner’s officials say blunt force injuries sustained in the crash were the cause of death. No tickets or charges have been leveled against the driver of the vehicle, though the investigation is considered ongoing.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-7-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials have announced 1,617 new positive Coronavirus tests, with 32 new deaths. Of those, 85 positives came from Lake County with one fatality. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations bumped up, but ICU use remained similar to Monday’s numbers. The statewide positivity average continues to be 3.4%, while Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, remains just over 5.5%. Long term care stats were also released Tuesday, much later than usual. Nursing homes still make up over 68% of Lake County’s death toll, and 54% of the state’s Covid-related fatalities.
Ending Cash Bail, More Rehab Part of Pritzker Prison Plan
Associated Press 10-7-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Governor has outlined proposals for improving the criminal justice system. Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the recommendations based on a commission headed by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. They include eliminating cash bail and determining detention based on a defendant’s threat to public safety. Another plan would provide more health care and mental health treatment to divert low-level drug offenders from prison. And long prison sentences would be shorted by beefed-up rehabilitation programs. Pritzker credited the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus with pushing the agenda for many years. The Legislature returns in November.
Madigan Probe Delayed Until After Election; GOP Objects
Associated Press 10-7-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Democratic chairman of an Illinois House committee investigating misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has postponed further hearings until after the election. Rep. Emanuel Welch accused Republicans on the committee of “wearing two hats” — one as impartial investigators into Madigan’s culpability in a decade-long bribery scheme with ComEd and another as candidates for the House in tough re-election races to be decided Nov. 3. Welch said the committee will meet again on Nov. 5 — “without the backdrop of a political campaign.” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin accused Welch of stonewalling.