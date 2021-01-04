Shooting Over Stolen Car Leaves One Dead in Volo
Volo Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
Vander Tuuk 1-4-21
(Volo, IL) A shooting in Volo left one teen dead, and one teen injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday to a fight in progress. When they arrived, they found one 17-year-old dead of gunshots wounds, and another seriously injured by gunfire. Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows that a 35-year-old Round Lake Beach man had discovered his vehicle, which had been stolen days before, with the teens inside. A short chase ended when the stolen vehicle ran out of gas, and a fight ensued, which ended with the shootings. The 35-year-old was slightly injured, but remained on the scene. The investigation into the situation is ongoing, and no charges have yet been filed.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-4-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 161 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday, with no reported fatalities. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly, while ICU use sat at 76% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate is currently 9.6%. Statewide, there were just over 44-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 81 related deaths. Statewide hospitalizations sit at their lowest level in over 2 months.
Long Term Care Covid Stats
Vander Tuuk 1-4-21
(Chicago, IL) While nursing homes across Illinois continue to make up fewer and fewer diagnosed cases, they continue to make up a majority of deaths. According to stats from the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities in the state make up just over 50% of the Covid-19 death toll. In Lake County, that number stands just below 61%, while neighboring McHenry County comes in even higher with 64%.
Barrington Man Accused of Murdering Woman in Cook County
Vander Tuuk 1-4-21
(Rolling Meadows, IL) A Barrington man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a Sleepy Hollow woman. John Breseman is accused of shooting and killing Christina Czuj on New Year’s Day on an exit ramp along I-90, near South Barrington. Prosecutors say the 50-year-old suspect and 54-year-old victim had a long-term dating relationship before the incident. Breseman is being held without bond, and is due in a Cook County courtroom on Wednesday.
No Misconduct Found in Island Lake Custody Death
Vander Tuuk 1-4-21
(Island Lake, IL) An investigation into a man who died last month after being in Island Lake Police custody, has shown no misconduct. Officials say Rollie Mapa was found unresponsive December 10th in a holding cell, after his arrest on domestic battery accusations. Investigators say video shows the 56-year-old intentionally injuring himself. CPR was performed, and Mapa was hospitalized, but died a couple of days later. Findings from the investigation have been forwarded to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office for a further review.
Illinois High Court to Rule on Cannabis-License Dispute
Associated Press 1-4-21
CHICAGO (AP) The stage is set for a decisive legal battle in Illinois’ highest court between a large, well-established company and a small upstart over a cannabis-growing license potentially worth millions. The case between Curative Health Cultivation and Medponics Illinois is expected to be heard by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2021. Aurora-based Curative is owned by New York-based Columbia Care. It was granted the coveted license in 2015, then lost it after a lower-court ruling before getting that ruling reversed. Medponics hopes the high court will clear the way for it to launch a business in Zion.