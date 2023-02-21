Shooting Leaves Man Injured in Waukegan

(Via Alpha Image Gallery)

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan left one person injured. Waukegan Police say they were called on Friday evening to a parking lot in the 14-hundred block of Golf Road. One person, identified as a North Chicago man in his 20’s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in stable condition. The motive for the shooting was not released, but police believe it was a targeted situation. No arrests have been announced at this point, and the incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-21-23)