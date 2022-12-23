Shooting in Waukegan Leaves Two Teens Injured

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a shooting that left two people injured. A shots fired call came into police around 12:30 on Thursday morning from the 7-hundred block of Center Street. When officials arrived they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in their late teens, and were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the teens were targeted, though no motive has been released. There have been no announced arrests at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-22-22)