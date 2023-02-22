Shinedown premieres video for crossover single “A Symptom of Being Human”

Atlantic

Shinedown is crossing over to pop with the band’s latest single, “A Symptom of Being Human.”

The track, which appears on the “Second Chance” group’s Planet Zero album, is accompanied by a new video, which is streaming now on YouTube.

“‘A Symptom of Being Human’ is a deep breath in the face of an ever-changing world,” says frontman Brent Smith. “Everyone’s story is different. As human beings, we are all unique, and that’s what makes us individuals.”

“We will all experience highs, and lows in our lifetime,” Smith continues. “We will all be put to the test, and the challenges of everyday life. So embrace it, don’t run away from it. Live every moment to the fullest, and don’t worry…It’s all just A Symptom of Being Human.”

Planet Zero, the seventh Shinedown album, was released last July. It also includes the singles “Planet Zero,” “Daylight” and “Dead Don’t Die.”

Shinedown will launch a U.S. tour in support of ﻿Planet Zero﻿ in April.

