Sheriff’s Officials say Car in Fatal Vernon Hills Area Hit and Run Has Been Found

(Vernon Hills, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run has been found. Sheriff John Idleburg said employees at a body shop in Wheeling saw the alert about the vehicle, and said they had an Audi Q5 with damage similar to what police had described. That vehicle is now in the possession of investigators. 22-year-old Wojciech Glowik of Glenview was struck and killed in the early morning of October 9th near Vernon Hills, and the offending car fled the scene. No arrests have yet been announced in the case.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-18-21)