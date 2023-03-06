Sheriff’s Officials Looking at All Avenues in Finding Suspects in Libertyville Vehicular

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Libertyville, IL) Despite no arrests, Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the search for two men accused of carjacking a pregnant woman continues. The incident took place on Thursday, February 23rd, when two men in a vehicle approached a 34-year-old woman’s driveway…one suspect exited the first vehicle, battered the woman, and stole her car with her 2-year-old child still inside. The woman was also run over by one of the two vehicles as they made their escape. The child was later found safe in Waukegan, and the woman’s stolen car was found abandoned. Sheriff’s officials say they have looked over all surveillance footage that they have been able to acquire, and have sent evidence from the woman’s stolen vehicle to the lab for analysis. Authorities are also continuing to ask for any tips that could lead them to the involved suspects.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-6-23)