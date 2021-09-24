Sheriff’s Office Warns of Another Phone Scam

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about another scam. The latest scheme involves someone making a phone call claiming to be a Sheriff’s Office employee, and telling the victim that they have missed a court date. In addition to the missed court date, the caller says the victim must pay a fine, and they request personal financial information. Sheriff’s officials say they will never request payment over the phone for anything, and do not make calls about missing court dates. Anyone who feels they are being scammed should hang up, and call police.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-24-21)