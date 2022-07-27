Sheriff’s Office: Spring Grove Area Man Arrested on Multiple Battery Charges

(Spring Grove, IL) A man is being held in the Lake County Jail, and is facing numerous charges. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office weekly arrest report says Paxton Willis was picked up Sunday in the unincorporated Spring Grove area. According to court and jail records the 48-year-old faces charges of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, aggravated battery to a person over 60, and two counts of domestic battery. Authorities did not release the circumstances surrounding the arrest. Willis is being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court on August 17th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-27-22)