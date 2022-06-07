Sheriff’s K9 Dax Strikes Again, Assisting in Stolen Car Apprehensions

(Libertyville, IL) A Lake County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with another major assist after a vehicle theft over the weekend. Police in Libertyville requested assistance late on Saturday night, after several offenders fled from a stolen vehicle that had crashed near Route 45 and Winchester Road. Four subjects were apprehended by the first police on scene. Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax and Deputy John Forlenza were able to track and arrest two additional subjects. All six were said to be juveniles. Last week Dax and Deputy Forlenza helped to track and arrest 9 juvenile offenders in two separate stolen vehicle calls in a 24-hour period…those calls took place in the Wadsworth and Deerfield areas.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-7-22)