Sheriff’s Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash, No Covid-19 Deaths in Lake County
Deputy Released From Hospital After Weekend Crash
Vander Tuuk 8-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after being injured in a weekend crash. The female deputy was responding to a call with lights and sirens in operation on Saturday night, when her squad car collided with another vehicle at Wadsworth and Green Bay Roads. Both the deputy and the female driver of the other vehicle were said to suffer serious but non-life-threatening injuries. That other driver was still hospitalized as of Monday. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.
Coronavirus Illinois Monday
Vander Tuuk 8-18-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois added 1,773 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and an additional 12 deaths. The number of cases came from a pool of just over 38-thousand tests for a daily infection rate of 4.6%…while the rolling 7-day rate ticked up to 4.2%. Of the 12 fatalities, none were in Lake County, and only 2 were in the Chicagoland area. Covid related hospitalizations and ICU use both fell after increases on Sunday. Currently, the only area over 60% of ICU capacity is the southwest suburban region at 68%.
Coronavirus Lake County Monday
Vander Tuuk 8-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 93 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, but no deaths for the 4th straight day. The cases came from a pool of just under 18-hundred tests for a higher daily rate of 5.2%. ICU capacity remained at 47% for the second straight day in the northeast suburban region, while the northwest suburban region fell back to 42%. Both of those hospital regions contain portions of Lake County.
Illinois Launches Online COVID-19 Hotspot Map for Travelers
Associated Press 8-18-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois public health officials have launched a COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers to check before leaving the state. The online map of the United States shows states that have an average daily case rate of at least 15 cases per 100,000 people. They are considered higher risk areas. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the idea is to help people assess their risk before they travel outside the state.
Gas Prices Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 8-18-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices remain on either side of the national average, on either side of the border. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $2.31…the highest in the Midwest. Lake County prices are over 10 cents lower at $2.20 a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices bumped up to $2.08 a gallon, with Kenosha County a bit higher at $2.12. The national average remained at $2.17 a gallon for the second straight week.
Review Cites ‘Operational Failures’ in Smollett Prosecution
Associated Press 8-18-20
CHICAGO (AP) A special prosecutor in Chicago says Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal. In a statement on the conclusions of his investigation, special prosecutor Dan Webb sharply criticized the handling of the Smollett case by Foxx and her assistant prosecutors, saying their handling was marked by disarray ‘and misleading statements. In March last year, Foxx’s office surprised many by dropping charges that accused the former “Empire” actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Smollett is still adamant that the attack was real.
Lake Michigan Man-Made Reef to Mimic Natural Coastline Reefs
Associated Press 8-18-20
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) A man-made reef is being constructed just off the Lake County coastline. The reef is being made as part of a project to restore and connect 1.5 miles of coastal fish habitat at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. The habitat is meant as a welcoming place for the state-threatened mudpuppy salamander; as well as fish species and birds. The contractor is following a deliberate design in order to mimic natural reefs found on the coastline. Buoys will be installed to guide boaters around the area.