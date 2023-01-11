Sheriff’s Blotter: Zion Man Arrested in Beach Park, Faces Weapons Charges

(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man is due in court later this week, after his arrest earlier this month in Beach Park. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Arturo Arroyo was taken into custody on January 2nd, though the circumstances surrounding the arrest were not released. Arroyo faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. Court records show that the 35-year-old is being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond, pending a Friday court date.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-11-23)