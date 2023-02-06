She can still make the whole place shimmer: Taylor Swift wore $3 million in jewels to the Grammys

Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Taylor Swift wasn’t exaggerating when she sang “I can still make the whole place shimmer” in “Bejeweled”: she wore a whopping $3 million worth of jewels to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

﻿Variety﻿ reports Taylor accessorized her deliberately midnight blue Roberto Cavalli dress — a nod to her new album Midnights – with a bunch of sparklers from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Lots of eyes were on her earrings for pretty obvious reasons — the giant, diamond-shaped accessories were adorned in 136 carats of diamonds, paraibas and purple sapphires. Taylor’s sapphire and diamond rings complimented the chunky earrings.

Unfortunately for fans who might want to replicate Taylor’s Grammys look, the jewelry was seemingly custom made for the singer since the pieces cannot be found on the Lorraine Schwartz online store.

That wasn’t the only glimmering thing Taylor took home from the Grammys. Her “All Too Well: The Short Film” took home the golden gramophone for Best Music Video. Taylor, who directed the music video, is the first and only artist to win the award as the sole director.

