Shazam turns 20: Find out the first, most and top-by-genre Shazamed songs of all time

Courtesy of Apple

It’s hard to believe there was a time when we couldn’t just pull out our phones and use them to find out what song was playing. All that changed 20 years ago, when Shazam launched. Since then, it’s helped users identify some 70 billion songs. To mark that moment, Shazam has released a list of its big milestones.

The most Shazamed artist of all time is Drake, who’s had his songs Shazamed 350 million times. His most-Shazamed song is “One Dance.” The most Shazamed song of all time is “Dance Monkey,” by Tones and I, which has been Shazamed over 41 million times.

Here are some other notable firsts and milestones:

First Shazamed song: “Jeepster” by T. Rex (April 19, 2002, using the pre-launch public beta version)

First track to reach 1 million Shazams: “TiK ToK” by Ke$ha (February 2010)

First track to reach 10 million Shazams: “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye feat. Kimbra (December 2012)

First track to reach 20 million Shazams: “Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz (October 2015)

First artist to hit 1 million Shazams: Lil Wayne (February 2009)

First artist to hit 10 million Shazams: Lil Wayne (June 2011)

First artist to hit 100 million Shazams: David Guetta (May 2015)

The most-Shazamed songs by genre:

Top Hip-Hop/Rap: “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton

Top Dance: “Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz

Top R&B/Soul: “All of Me” by John Legend

Top Latin: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

Top Pop: “Let Her Go” by Passenger

Top Alternative: “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

Top Singer/Songwriter: “Take Me to Church” by Hozier

