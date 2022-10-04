Shawn Mendes talks returning to the spotlight after canceling world tour

Marion Curtis / StarPix for Sony

Back in July, Shawn Mendes canceled the remainder of his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health. But now he’s back in the spotlight for his new animated film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – and he’s feeling good about it.

The singer tells Entertainment Tonight he’s excited to be back in action after the much-needed time off.

“It doesn’t feel like such high pressure,” he tells ET. “I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living.”

Shawn voices the title character Lyle – a singing crocodile – in the film, and contributed original music to the movie’s soundtrack. His song, called “Heartbeat,” was released last Friday.

“When it comes to art and showing yourself I think that vulnerability is kind of what gives other people the power to feel that they can also be vulnerable,” Shawn tells ET about what he learned while making the film. “I felt really connected with Lyle’s sensitivity and sensitivity in the film. I feel a lot of that in myself.”

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile hits theaters on October 7.

